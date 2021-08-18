Traffic diversion due to Amberpet flyover construction

Hyderabad

18 August 2021 23:39 IST

In connection with the construction of four-lane Amberpet flyover on NH-163 ( Old 202 ) from Shalom Church to Mukkaram Hotel, Amberpet, Hyderabad Traffic police issued a traffic advisory. The flyover works will commence on Thursday from Road No.6, Amberpet.

“Traffic at the above route will be diverted on a need basis on the alternative routes. The commuters using the above routes are requested to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.

