Traffic diversion due to Amberpet flyover construction

In connection with the construction of four-lane Amberpet flyover on NH-163 ( Old 202 ) from Shalom Church to Mukkaram Hotel, Amberpet, Hyderabad Traffic police issued a traffic advisory. The flyover works will commence on Thursday from Road No.6, Amberpet.

“Traffic at the above route will be diverted on a need basis on the alternative routes. The commuters using the above routes are requested to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.