Hyderabad

Traffic diversion due to Amberpet flyover construction

In connection with the construction of four-lane Amberpet flyover on NH-163 ( Old 202 ) from Shalom Church to Mukkaram Hotel, Amberpet, Hyderabad Traffic police issued a traffic advisory. The flyover works will commence on Thursday from Road No.6, Amberpet.

“Traffic at the above route will be diverted on a need basis on the alternative routes. The commuters using the above routes are requested to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.


Aug 18, 2021

