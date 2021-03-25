Traffic curbs for VP’s visit

Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic diversion in view of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the city on Friday.

At noon on Friday, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu would arrive at Begumpet airport and proceed to his residence at Jubilee Hills via Punjagutta and Jubilee Hills Checkpost.

While on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. the Vice-President, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, would visit the Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Nizamiah Observatory Campus, Begumpet, and after completion of programme at noon, the Vice President, Mr. M. Venkaiah Naidu, would return home.

“General public are requested to take note of above timings and route and plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the police,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.