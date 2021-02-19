Hyderabad

Traffic curbs today

Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic curbs in view Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Uppal, from 7 a.m. on Saturday

The traffic will either be stopped or diverted due to security reasons.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said that Mr. Naidu would proceed to CDFD from his residence in Jubilee Hills via Jubilee Hills Check Post, Panjagutta, Begumpet, St. John’s Rotary, Rail Nilayam, Tarnaka, Habsiguda and after completion of programme at 10 a.m., he would return through the same route.

“People are requested to take note of the route and plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the traffic police,” he said.

