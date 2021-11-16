Traffic curbs today for V-P’s visit and Gurpurab

HYDERABAD

16 November 2021 23:41 IST

In view of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the city on Wednesday and a procession to mark the 552nd birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, the Hyderabad city police will impose traffic diversion on several routes.

Mr. Naidu is scheduled to arrive at Begumpet airport at around 4.30 p.m., and his itinerary includes a programme at Greenlands, via the PNT flyover, Shyam Lal building and HPS-Begumpet. At around 5.50 p.m., post-event, he would move to his residence via Chief Minister’s camp office, Punjagutta flyover, Jubilee Hills check post, Road No.36 and onto Road No.29.

Towards the south, the Gurpurab’s celebratory procession between Ashok Bazaar of Afzalgunj and the central Gurudwara Sahib at Gowliguda will begin at 3.30 p.m. Traffic restrictions would continue till 11 p.m.

An estimated 2,000 Sikh devotees would take part in the procession in the three police limits of Sultan Bazaar, Charminar and Goshamahal. Traffic will be diverted at five points — Shivaji bridge junction, Afzalgunj T junction, Rangamahal junction, Nayapool and Shanti Fireworks.