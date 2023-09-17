Traffic curbs today as city gears up to mark Hyderabad’s merger with India

September 17, 2023 06:10 am | Updated 06:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, on Saturday, issued an advisory for commuters to avoid roads leading to Parade Grounds on Sunday, in view of events linked to September 17, the day the princely State of Hyderabad was merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

The BJP, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as part of its Hyderabad Liberation Day, will organise a programme at Parade Grounds on Sunday. Police said that in view of moderate traffic congestion, regulations will be in place from 7 a.m. till 1 p.m.

The road between Tivoli X-roads and Plaza X-roads will remain closed. Traffic congestion is expected at nearly 20 junctions in and around Parade Grounds such as Chilakalguda, Alugaddabai, Sangeet and Patny towards Secunderabad and Sweekar Upakar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry, Diamond Point, Bowenpally and Rasoolpura, towards the Rajiv Rahadari (State Highway 1).

Accordingly, traffic coming from CTO towards Secunderabad will not be allowed near the venue. Vehicles coming from Bowenpally will be diverted at Brook Bond. Traffic coming from Karkhana will be diverted at Sweekar Upakar towards CTO.

Candidates appearing for UPSC Mains examination on Sunday will be allowed at various barricading points upon displaying their examination hall ticket and a valid I card.

‘Telangana National Integration Day’

The State government will celebrate the event as ‘Telangana National Integration Day’ at Central Lawns of Public Gardens, Nampally, between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The police, as per traffic design plan, advised motorists of diversion points for smooth flow.

Accordingly, at Taj Island, traffic from MJ Market and proceeding towards Public Garden will not be allowed and diverted towards Ek Minar – Bazarghat –Asif Nagar- Red hills- Ayodhya Hotel and Lakdikapul.

At Chapel Road ‘T’ junction, traffic coming from Nampally Railway Station towards Public Garden will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Gunfoundry and Bhasheerbagh fly over.

At Old Saifabad police station, traffic will be diverted towards Telephone Bhavan and towards Telugu Talli flyover and Abids.

At Basheerbagh junction and Iqbal Minar, traffic will be diverted towards Liberty and towards Saifabad old police station.