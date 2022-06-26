Traffic curbs on Raj Bhavan Road for Chief Justice swearing-in on Monday
No vehicle will be allowed to ply on the Raj Bhavan Road, between Monappa Island (Rajiv Gandhi statue) and V.V. statue junction at Khairatabad, in view of the swearing-in ceremony of Ujjal Bhuyan as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.
All traffic will be diverted at the Rajiv Gandhi Statue, and motorists must prepare for traffic congestion between 8 a.m. and 12 noon, police said. Hyderabad Traffic Police has designated separate vehicle parking areas for invitees to the ceremony. Single row parking will be available at the MMTS parking lot, Metro residency to NASR school and Lake View guest house to V.V. statue junction.
The police suggested motorists choose alternate routes during the specified hours to avoid inconvenience.
