Traffic curbs in Hyderabad’s NTR Marg-Necklace Road for ‘Telangana Run’ on June 12 

June 11, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

As part of the 10th State formation day celebrations, the police will organise a run on the NTR Marg-Necklace Road stretch on Monday starting 4 a.m.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police notified that the event would cause mild traffic congestion, and certain traffic restrictions will be in place. Bus routes and parking areas will be designated to minimise inconvenience to general commuters and motorists.

Vehicular traffic will be diverted or halted, on need-basis, and motorists are advised to avoid intersections such as VV Statue (Khairatabad) Junction, old Saifabad PS junction, Ravindra Bharathi junction, Mint Compound road, Telugu Thalli junction, Necklace Rotary, Nallagutta junction, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tank Bund), Tank Bund and Liberty.

During the run, traffic will not be allowed on the VV Statue – Necklace Rotary – NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli junction stretch.

Traffic from Khairatabad-Panjagutta-Somajiguda and going towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan – Nirankari.

Traffic from Iqbal Minar junction and going towards Tank Bund – Ranigunj and Liberty will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli junction and will be directed for Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma Junction – Lower Tank Bund.

Traffic from Bada Ganesh lane towards Imax and Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot lane.

Police said the designated parking area for vehicles was arranged at Dr. BR Ambedkar statue, premises behind IMAX theatre, Race road, single-lane parking from Lake PS to Jalavihar, at NTR Ghat and NTR Gardens.

