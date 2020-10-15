Traffic curbs in Hyderabad in view of heavy downpour

Hyderabad police issued traffic advisory In view of the heavy rainfall, which caused overflowing of drains in the city.

The National Highway no. 44 (Hyderabad to Kurnool) after Aramghar Junction is inundated and no traffic can move till water reduces. All the vehicles going towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shadnagar, Kurnool are advised to take Nehru Outer Ring Road to go reach Airport and NH-44.

Police said that the commuters should not take PVNR expressway.

Commuters intending to go towards Gachibowli from Mehdipatnam are advised to avoid Tolichowki Flyover and take seven tombs road and traffic coming from Gachibowli towards Mehdipatnam are advised to take alternative routes via Shaikpet, Senor Valley, Filmnagar, BVB junction and road no. 12 Banjara Hills.

Puranpool 100 feet road completely closed due to over flowing of Moosi river.

Motorists are advised to take diversion towards Karwan as Malakpet rail under bridge is totally blocked. Commuters coming from Chaderghat are advised to take diversion towards Nimboliadda, Golnaka, Ambarpet, Ramanthapur, Uppal and take alternate Routes.

Moosaram Bagh RTA Office Bridge between Ali Cafe, Amberpet roads are blocked due to overflowing of Musi River. Malakpet to LB Nagar route is completely blocked due to nala overflow at Malakpet RUB. The commuters advised to take diversion near Charmas Malakpet, Akerbagh, towards Fire Station, Chanchalguda.

Further, they said that Falaknuma Railway Bridge is also blocked and commuters are advised to avoid this road and take alternate routes.

"Citiizens are requested to make note of above diversions and kindly cooperate with police," Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.

In case of emergency contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline No. 9010203626 and Traffic Control 040-27852482, he said.