Traffic curbs in Cyberabad for 90-day nala work

March 28, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

Cyberabad traffic police have issued an advisory for road diversion following the GHMC proposal for remodelling of nala work from AG Colony to Laxmi Complex across NH-65 road at Erragadda metro station for a period of 90 days — from March 28 till June 28.

The round-the-clock work will be undertaken in the Balanagar traffic police station limits and commuters are advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion, said officials.

As per the advisory, commuters from Kukatpally towards Ameerpet are advised to take diversion at Kukatpally Metro station U-turn – Left turn IDL lake Road – Green Hills road – U-turn Rainbow Vistas – Left turn Khaitlapur Flyover –left turn towards Parvath Nagar – Toddy compound – eft turn towards Kavuri Hills – Neerus Junction – Jubilee Check post – left turn – Yousufguda road towards Mythrivanam, Ameerpet.

Similarly, commuters from Kukatpally towards Begumpet are advised to take diversion at Kukatpally Y Junction – Balanagar Flyover – New Bowenpally junction right turn – Tadbund right turn – Paradise Junction right turn – Begumpet flyover. The commuters from Balanagar towards Ameerpet via Kukatpally Y Junction are advised to take diversion under Balanagar Flyover towards New Bowenpally junction – Tadbund right turn – Paradise Junction right turn – Begumpet flyover right turn – Ameerpet.

Commuters coming from Moosapet and Goodshed road towards Ameerpet are advised to take alternate route towards IDL lake Road – Green Hills road – U-turn - Rainbow Vistas – left turn Khaitlapur flyover – Left turn towards Parvath Nagar – Toddy compound – Left turn towards Kavuri Hills – Meerus Junction – Jubilee Check post – left turn – Yousufguda road – towards Mythrivanam, Ameerpet.