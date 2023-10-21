ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic curbs for Saddula Bathukamma on Sunday

October 21, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

On the day, general traffic coming to Tank Bund from Telugu Talli junction and Karbala Maidan will not be allowed.

The Hindu Bureau

Women celebrating Bathukamma in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Vehicular traffic will be diverted in and around the Tank Bund on Sunday in view of Saddula Bathukamma, the final day of the nine-day festivities.

According to Hyderabad Traffic Police, traffic congestion is expected around Lumbini Park and Upper Tank Bund between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

On the day, general traffic coming to Tank Bund from Telugu Talli junction and Karbala Maidan will not be allowed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic from Iqbal Minar will not be allowed towards Upper Tank Bund, and will be diverted towards Telugu Talli flyover –Kattamaisamma - DBR - Indira Park - Gandhinagar - RTC cross road.

Traffic from V.V. Statue towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Indira Gandhi statue (Necklace Rotary) towards Prasad’s IMAX and Mint Lane.

Traffic from Nallagutta junction towards Budha Bhavan will not be allowed and will be diverted at Nallagutta cross roads towards Ranigunj and Necklace Road.

Traffic from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Iqbal Minar ‘u’ turn via Telugu Talli junction.

Traffic from Secunderabad towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House - Jabbar complex - Kavadiguda – Lower Tank Bund - Kattamaisamma and Telugu Talli flyover.

Traffic coming from Musheerbad and Kavadiguda towards Children’s Park – Upper Tank bund will not be allowed and will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Lower Tank Bund -Kattamaisamma.

The police have designated parking areas for devotees and visitors at Snow World, NTR Stadium and beside NTR Gardens.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US