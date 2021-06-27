Traffic curbs for PV statue unveiling

Traffic police have announced diversions in connection with unveiling of the statue of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao at Necklace Rotary and floral tribute at P.V. Gyan Bhoomi, Necklace Road between 8.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. on Monday

Traffic coming from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan Road will not be allowed towards Khairatabad flyover and will be diverted towards Shadan and Nirankari Junction at Khairatabad Junction. Similarly, vehicles coming from Minister road towards Sanjeevaiah Park will not be allowed and diverted towards Budda Bhavan at Nallagutta bridge and traffic coming from Tankbund towards Sanjeevaiah Park will not be allowed and diverted towards Karbala Maidan at Sona Bai mosque.

Accordingly, traffic coming from Mint Compound towards Necklace rotary will not be allowed towards Rotary and will be diverted towards Khairatabad at Saifabad traffic police station, while traffic coming from Telugu Talli will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar at Telugu Talli.

Parking for invitees

Traffic police have advised invitees to come through Khairatabad Junction via Khairatabad Flyover and arrive at the function place at Necklace Rotary. Parking was arranged at Doctor’s Car parking open area adjacent to Prasad I-Max Theatre.

Vehicles coming from Secunderabad were advised to come from Rasoolpura Junction via Minister Road – KIMS Hospital – under the Nallagutta Bridge – Sanjeevaiah Park and reach the venue, while vehicles coming from Ambedkar statue are requested to come through Upper Tank bund – Sailing Club – backside of Budha Bhavan – Sanjeevaiah Park and reach the venue. Parking is arranged at MMTS Open Parking Place at Sanjeevaiah Park.