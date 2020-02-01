Traffic curbs for President Kovind’s visit

In view of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the city on Saturday, police have imposed traffic restrictions.

Curbs have been imposed from Begumpet airport to Raj Bhavan when Mr. Kovind arrive at 3.20 p.m. on Saturday. “He will proceed to Raj Bhavan via Begumpet flyover, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa Island) and Raj Bhavan Road,” police said.

On Sunday, traffic will be halted on the same route from 10.20 a.m. when Mr. Kovind will proceed to Begumpet airport.

Police have requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly.