Traffic curbs for KCR’s meeting

Traffic will be diverted around L.B. Stadium on Friday where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a public meeting of the TRS for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

The traffic diversion and restrictions will be put in place from 4 p.m.. to 9 p.m.

The road between AR Petrol Pump Junction and BJR statue will be closed for motorists. Instead, they will be diverted towards Nampally. Similarly, general traffic will not be allowed towards BJR statue from Abids and Gunfoundry and will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel road.

Traffic will not be allowed towards GPO, Abids, from Basheerbagh. Instead, motorist will be diverted towards Hyderguda and King Koti road. Vehicles coming from Old MLA quarters towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at old MLA Quarters to Himayatnagar ‘Y’ junction. At Rajmohalla road, general traffic will be diverted towards cemetery junction or YMCA Narayanaguda.

Motorists coming from King Koti to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti crossroads towards Tajmahal and cemetery. At Ambedkar statue, traffic will not be allowed beyond Liberty junction and will be diverted towards Himayathnagar.

Meanwhile, vehicles coming from Traffic Control Room (Old PCR) to Basheerbagh junction will be diverted to Nampally road and from Hill Fort, they will be diverted towards Nampally at old PCR junction.

Parking

Occupants of vehicles coming from Secunderabad for the meeting should alight at Ayakar Bhavan and vehicles should be parked at NTR Stadium or Necklace Road. Occupants of vehicles coming from L.B. Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Mehdipatnam and Old City should alight inside Public Gardens and park the vehicles in Public Gardens. Motorist coming from Musheerabad, Amberpet, and Himayathnagar should allow their occupants to alight at Nizam College grounds and vehicles should be parked there.

All VIP vehicles should be parked at SCERT, Agricultural office and Mahabubia College and media personnel should alight at ‘D’ gate of L.B Stadium and park their vehicles at Alia College, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar.