Traffic curbs for Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrations

Hyderabad

12 April 2021 23:47 IST

Diversions will be made on a need basis as per local situation, says ACP (Traffic)

In view of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrations at Tank Bund circle on Wednesday, Hyderabad traffic police would impose traffic diversions from 6 a.m. till completion of the programmes.

“Traffic diversions will be made on a need basis as per the local situation,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said on Monday.

Vehicles coming from Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed towards Liberty and diverted towards Telugu Talli at Ambedkar Statue and traffic coming from Liberty junction towards Ambedkar statue will be diverted towards Basheerbagh and traffic coming from Basheerbagh to Ambedkar statue will be diverted towards Himayatnagar at Liberty.

While traffic coming from Telugu Talli flyover to Ambedkar statue towards Liberty will be diverted towards Upper Tank Bund at Ambedkar statue and commuters coming from Kattamaisamma slip road will be diverted towards Telugu Talli Flyover.

RTC buses coming from Nirankari Bhavan, Old Saifabad Police Station will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Ravindra Bharathi, PCR – Basheerbagh and buses coming from Children Park towards Ambedkar statue to go towards Liberty, Basheerbagh will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Talli.

Parking arrangements

Lorries and trucks coming for the function to be parked behind Buddha Bhavan. Other two and four wheelers to be parked at Nizam College Grounds, Mee-Kosam (NTR Marg), Lumbini Park, Mr. Kumar said.