Traffic curbs around old Secretariat

Hyderabad

09 July 2020 19:40 IST

With the State government demolishing the old Secretariat building at a brisk pace, the Hyderabad Traffic police on Thursday announced restrictions and diversions around the building.

Traffic coming from Karbala Maidan towards upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kawadiguda, Lower Tank Bund and Ambedkar statue. Vehicles coming from VV statue towards Khairatabad flyover and Necklace Road Rotary will be diverted at VV statue towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan-left turn.

Motorists coming from Liberty Junction will be allowed towards Ambedkar statue and then Upper Tank Bund (one way).

People intending to go to Secunderabad via Upper Tank Bund should go via Liberty Junction, Ambedkar statue and onwards, while vehicles coming from Rajeev Gandhi statue and Khairatabad are not allowed towards Mint Compound and will be diverted at Khairatabad Bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot lane.

Traffic is not allowed towards Necklace road and will be diverted at Nallagutta crossroads towards Minster road and Ranigunj vice versa.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said motorists going to BRK Bhavan and Telugu Talli Junction via Kalanjali-Adarsh Nagar will be diverted at Old PCR towards Basheerbagh and Lakdikapul. Vehicles going towards Telugu Talli Junction will not be allowed from Ravindra Bharathi-Old PS Saifabad-Iqbal Minar and Ambedkar statue.

Moreover, the Khairatabad and Telugu Talli flyover will remain closed.