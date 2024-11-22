Traffic congestion in Hyderabad with President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Madhapur

Commuters heading to work on Friday (November 22, 2024) morning got trapped in traffic snarls at the Cyber Towers junction with President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Shilpakala Vedika in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

The junction turned red on Google Maps, with commuters trying to take alternate routes to reach their destination.

The President of India was in Madhapur on Friday for the inauguration of Lokmanthan 2024. Her convoy brought the traffic to a halt, irking several commuters. Those heading from Jubilee Hills check post towards Kondapur had to cross Cyber Towers junction in Madhapur which landed them in the traffic congestion.

Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their angst from the jam they were stuck in. “Hope we come of the VIP culture that’s resulting in public suffering & wastage of money due to Big convoy of 100 cars and huge traffic jam like it happened in Hyderabad during visit by @rashtrapatibhvn’” wrote one user.

“@rashtrapatibhvn you r highly respected by all citizens of India hence it’s very disappointing to see that even you r going in a Huge Convoy of 50-100 cars & with full blockage of Traffic during your Hyderabad visit. Please set an example by saving poor taxpayers money,” posted another user.

The Cyberabad police had issued an advisory stating that congestion is expected from 9 a.m. till noon on the Hitec city to IKEA route, Durgam Cheruvu Cable bridge to Meenakshi stretch, Biodiversity to Cyber Towers stretch and Madhapur to Kothaguda route. For real-time traffic updates, the public can contact the Cyberabad Traffic helpline at 8500411111.

For further traffic updates, people can follow them on social media platforms: X handle (https:// CYBTRAFFIC), Facebook handle (cyberabadtrafficpolice), WhatsApp Channel (Cyberabad Traffic Police), and Instagram (cybtraffic).

Similar diversions were put in place by the Hyderabad traffic police from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on several key routes. These include Raj Bhavan Road, VV Statue, KCP Ansari Manzil, Taj Krishna, NFCL, Sagar Society, NTR Bhavan, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No. 45 Junction, Cable Bridge, Road No. 65, Panjagutta Flyover, Monappa Junction, and Begumpet Airport.