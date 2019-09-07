Traffic comes to a grinding halt

Traffic came to a grinding halt for at least 30 minutes on the Punjagutta Crossroads- Begumpet stretch on account of the farewell thrown in honour of outgoing Governor E S L Narasimhan.

The most affected were those who took the Punjagutta flyover with motorists and two-wheeler riders getting stuck on it for over 30 minutes. Some got off their bikes and tried to get a better look at the cause of the traffic jam. Other motorists turned off engines and were waiting for the traffic to clear.

“I got onto the flyover to reach Begumpet from my house in Banjara Hills a little after 3.30 pm. I got off the flyover a little after 4 pm. Imagine what would have happened if there was an ambulance stuck on the flyover,” said Mohammed Khan, a commuter.

When contacted, traffic police said efforts were made to clear traffic as soon as possible and that the snarl was on account of VIP movement.