Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM’s visit to Hyderabad on May 7 and 8

May 06, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hyderabad on May 7 and 8.

Officials said that on May 7, the Prime Minister will proceed to Raj Bhavan from Begumpet Airport via PNT flyover, Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet and Somajiguda between 7.50 p.m. and 8.25 p.m. On May 8, he will proceed back to Begumpet airport from Raj Bhavan in the same route between 8.35 a.m. and 9.10 a.m.

“Traffic will be halted on the junctions and stretch between Begumpet and Somajiuda. The commuters are requested to take note of programmes of the Prime Minister of India and plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police,” said the officials.

