Traffic advisory for March 17 and 18 in view of PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

March 17, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on March 17 and 18. Officials said that the traffic will be stopped or diverted in view of the security reasons at several junctions.

On March 17, from 7.40 p.m. to 8.10 p.m., the Prime Minister will arrive at Begumpet Airport and proceed to Raj Bhavan. “The traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted at several junctions including Rasoolpura, PNT Junction, Begumpet, Green Lands, Monappa Junction, Raj Bhavan MMTS Junction, Metro Residency Lane, VV Statue junction,” explained the officials.

On March 18, from 9.50 a.m. to 10.20 a.m., the Prime Minister will proceed to Begumpet Airport from Raj Bhavan. “Due to the VIP movement traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted in the enroute at the following places/routes, VV Statue junction, Metro Residency Lane, MMTS Raj Bhavan, Panjagutta, Greenlands, Hyderabad Public School Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover and PNT Flyover,” added the official.

