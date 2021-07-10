Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory for Golconda Bonalu celebrations between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday.

A large number of devotees are expected to attend the celebrations from across the city and surrounding villages as a result heavy traffic congestion is expected on three routes leading to Golconda Fort via Ramdevguda via Makkai Darwaza, Langar Houz via Fathe Darwaza and Seven Tombs via Banjara Darwaza.

In view of the above situation, commuters using the above routes are advised to take alternate routes in order to avoid inconvenience.

Devotees coming from Ramdevguda side via Makai Darwaza are requested to park their two-wheeler vehicles from Ashoorkhana to Military Sentry point, whereas the four-wheelers should be parked at Ashoorkhana Parking Place, thereafter they can be parked on the main road at Ramdevguda Junction, Additional Commissioner of Police(Traffic) Anil Kumar said. Similarly, devotees coming from Langar Houz are requested to park their two and three-wheelers vehicles at HUDA Park, whereas four-wheeler vehicles should proceed through Banjara Darwaza via Seven Tombs by taking immediate left turn after entering Banjara Darwaza and they should park their vehicles at Salar Football Ground or Owaisi Ground.

While devotees coming from Seven Tombs are requested to park their two and three-wheelers at Priyadarshini School, Area Hospital and the bus stop near Golconda Fort, whereas four wheeler vehicle shall proceed from Banjara Darwaza via Seven Tombs by taking immediate left turn after entering Banjara Darwaza and they shall park their vehicles at Salar Football Ground or Owaisi Ground.