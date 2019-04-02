Traders wary of moving cash during elections

HYDERABAD

02 April 2019

Petroleum dealers managed exemptions from EC

Come elections, those in trades where cash generation is high such as retailing of petroleum products are a worried lot, hoping the daily earnings make their way to the bank.

What at other times is a mundane daily affair has suddenly become risky in the backdrop of intensive checks that authorities conduct once the Model Code of Conduct comes into force.

In doing so, especially checking of men and vehicles, the objective is to curb movement of unaccounted money that may otherwise be used to induce voters.

But it is not such checks that are irksome as much as the harassment that often follow in the name of questioning, leaders of two, different trade bodies said. “Moving cash is a challenge for the textile trade during elections,” says Prakash Ammanabolu, president of Telangana State Federation of Textile Associations.

The textile trade is well-established, multi-layered in which product supplies are made by large wholesalers to thousand of retailers, big and small, in smaller cities and towns. The business is not entirely based on cash and carry with the big suppliers sending their representatives subsequently to collect monies from the retailers.

Establishing bonafides

“These men cover all the shops to which supplies were made in a district over 3-4 days in a month and end up collecting anywhere from ₹3-5 lakh, receipts that are higher during festive season,” he says. While they carry receipts to establish bonafides, the authorities during checks insist on various other documents, including the PAN card of the shop from where the cash was collected, he pointed out.

Concurring that the checks could result in harassment, by officials unaware of certain guidelines, Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association president Rajeev Amaram highlighted how the checks sometimes delay the cash deposits in the banks thereby making it difficult for the dealer to place indents for fresh supplies.

Safety of the money being transported also becomes an issue when the vehicle is held up during checks, he says, estimating the daily collections of petrol pumps to be a few lakh rupees onwards to over ₹25 lakh in case of high volume outlets. The fuel outlet also tend to accumulate cash during weekends when banks are closed. Petroleum dealers, however, are better off considering the “special permission” from the Election authorities. Following a representation from Greater Hyderabad Petrol and Diesel Dealers Association, the office of Chief Electoral Officer in Telangana had issued an order instructing officials concerned “to co-operate with the petrol and diesel dealers during the depositing [of] the cash receipts on daily basis in the bank during the Election Code as per the standard operating procedure of EC...”