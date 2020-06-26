Traders treasure their health over wealth

HYDERABAD

26 June 2020 23:04 IST

Major city markets went into voluntary shutdown from Friday due to surge of COVID cases in the city.

The voluntary lockdown is tentatively scheduled to end by July 8, said a businessman, while another said that shops would reopen within a week.

“Two of the traders in the market have been affected. We are getting reports of rise in the number of cases. That’s why we decided to shut down. There is no pressure for us to shut shops,” said Zaheer Bhai of Jameel Bin Jameel Ramzan Traders’ at Laad Bazaar.

There were conflicting reports about the number of traders who have got infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Charminar area after lockdown was lifted on June 8.

The bustling area was empty with a few traders loitering around. Cloth shops at Pathergatti area too remained shut on Friday.

“We have heard that the next two weeks will be crucial for controlling the disease that’s why many of us agreed to the lockdown. Customers are also fearful of shopping. Our business is down to 20-30% of the daily average,” said Sandeep Kumar of Sapna Bangles.

Telangana has seen double digit percentage growth of COVID cases over the past 10 days as the number of samples being tested has also been increased.

The voluntary lockdown turned the Charminar precinct into a haven for selfie-takers and TikTok video makers as hawkers and tourists avoided the vast open space of the national monument. The impact of the lockdown was not limited to commercial districts as shops on many arterial roads too remained shut.

“We are no longer thinking in terms of loss and profit. This disease is affecting entire families. We have to survive. If a lockdown is going to help us see through it, so be it,” says Mohanlal Jain, who also downed the shutters of his jewellery store in Pot Market area of Secunderabad.