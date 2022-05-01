Trade unions vow to defend hard-won rights of working class

May 01, 2022 21:44 IST

Vowing to defend the hard-won rights of the working class, labourers and workers took out rallies on Sunday in the industrial areas of the old undivided Khammam, Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad and elsewhere in the State, marking May Day.

Undeterred by the searing heatwave, workers owing allegiance to various trade unions took out rallies in Khammam, Kothagudem and several other towns.

Speaking at a meeting held at the CPI (M) district office in Khammam, party district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao came down heavily on the BJP-led Central government charging it with pursuing anti-worker and pro-corporate policies, jeopardising the hard-won rights of the working class.

“All the workers in both organised and unorganised sectors should join hands to build a strong labour movement by drawing inspiration from the historic May Day to fight against the aggressive privatisation policies of the BJP regime at the Centre aimed at selling public assets to crony capitalists,” he said.

Mr. Rao added that a joint struggle by workers was the need of the hour to build pressure on the Centre to scrap the four labour codes, drop its ‘privatisation’ as well as ‘corporatisation’ policies and protect the interests of the working class. Activists of the CITU and other frontal organisations of the party took part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, trade unions affiliated to various political parties organised separate meetings in Khammam and other parts of the district. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar took part in a mini van rally organised by the TRSKV district unit from Agriculture Market Yard to the ZP Centre in Khammam.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, AITUC, CITU, INTUC and other trade unions, organised separate rallies and meetings in Kothagudem and other parts in the coal belt region.

CPI State assistant secretary and former MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and a host of senior leaders of the AITUC took part in the celebrations in the coal town.