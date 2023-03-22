‘Trade to benefit from mega textile park’

March 22, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

From being better placed to meet customer expectations to saving on transportation charges incurred presently on account of procuring goods from other cities, the textile trade in the State stood to benefit in multiple ways from the mega textile park proposed by the Centre in Telangana.

“The textile traders are relieved as they can procure their requirements locally henceforth based on the market demand and the designs prevailing at that time. At present, they purchase 90% of stocks from Mumbai, Surat, Kolkata and Banaras and in doing so incur transport charges,” Telangana State Federation of Textile Associations (TSFTA) president Prakash Ammanabolu said.

With the park in the State, they would also be able to reduce the losses they face on account of holding stock for a long time and the designs consequently becoming outdated, he said in a statement thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following Centre’s announcement recently, the Prime Minister had tweeted “glad to share that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP.”

Telangana is one of the best cotton growers in the country and boasts of good spinning mills and skilled labour. The setting up of the textile park in Telangana will increase the production as well as employment opportunities and in turn fetch additional revenue for the government. Stating this, Mr. Ammanabolu thanked Telangana Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao for his efforts in impressing the Centre on the need to establish a mega textile park in the State.

Mr. Ammanabolu said the government should focus on technical textiles, which has a great potential in several areas. Unlike conventional textiles, which is highly export intensive, technical textile industry is still import dependent, he said.

