Tractor ploughs into school building

A cook-cum-helper was killed and a student injured when a tractor allegedly rammed the government primary school building at Ramachandrapuram in Madhira mandal on Monday afternoon. Sources said a speeding tractor ploughed into the school building located on the roadside in Ramachandrapuram in the afternoon. Lakshmi, 60, the cook-cum-helper, who was cleaning utensils on the premises of the school, died on the spot after being hit by the tractor. A Class IV student suffered injuries in the mishap. Around 30 students were present inside the school building when the incident occurred. They had a miraculous escape, sources added.

Driver was drunk

The tractor driver was in an inebriated condition and driving the vehicle rashly.

The injured student was shifted to a hospital in Khammam and his condition was stated to be stable.

The Madhira rural police registered a case against the tractor driver and are investigating.