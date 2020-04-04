Tracing, quarantining Jamaat participants proving tricky

Tracing and quarantining all participants of Tablighi Jamaat’s meeting in Delhi and identifying their contacts is a fresh challenge in the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

On one hand, authorities are unable to precisely locate ‘all TJ meeting returnees’ and on the other, those traced by them are not coming forward voluntarily for diagnostic tests. ‘Counsel them, convince their families and count in local or community leaders’ is the strategy adopted by police to take them to hospitals. Yet, their efforts are not yielding 100% results with the participants unwilling to be taken to isolation or quarantine wards. “First difficulty is identifying who all from our State attended the meet in Delhi because there is no single source which has details of all,” a police officer said.

On March 28, Union Ministry of Home Affairs Internal Security wing sent a communication to State government stating that teams of TJ comprising foreigners would be visiting interior parts of the country. By the time the communication was received, eight Indonesians (who came to Telangana as part of TJ team) tested positive for COVID-19.

Police approached the Mallepally mosque in Hyderabad, which is said to be the nodal agency for TJ in the State, and collected details of some participants. Later, they started checking passengers who arrived by trains from Delhi to Telangana. “We collected their phone numbers and started analysing their call data record to ascertain the places they visited and people they had interacted with,” the officer explained.

Collating the information thus gathered, teams of intelligence and local police were sent for field inquiries. Still they were missing some persons because some travelled in general compartments of the trains. “Our goal is to identify the co-passengers as well because they too may have contracted the virus,” he added.

Inquiries revealed that those hailing from Kurnool and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, Kalburgi of Karnataka and Latur of Maharashtra went to the meeting under the auspices of Mallepally mosque. They came to Hyderabad and boarded trains from here. Police found that those who went from Hyderabad were divided into 58 sub-groups.

After identifying the returnees, police began preparing lists of their primary and secondary contacts. In Narmetta area of Jangaon district, one returnee was found to have interacted with nearly 60 persons as he was a meat seller.

“We are persuading all TJ meeting returnees to attend diagnostic tests and get admitted in isolation wards. Not all are forthcoming. Convincing their casual contacts to get home quarantined is even tougher,” police officials said.