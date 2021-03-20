‘TRAC’ing plant growth

Portal created through which potential plantation site info can be accessed through mobile phone

A plant growth monitoring system developed by the Telangana Remote Sensing Application Centre (TRAC) was presented to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials during a meeting on plantation at BRKR Bhavan on Friday.

The system facilitates in identifying potential avenue, block and individual sites for plantation through high resolution satellite data. The TRAC also created a portal through which potential plantation site information could be accessed through mobile phone. A dashboard containing complete information about the plantation is also developed by TRAC.

The Chief Secretary congratulated the TRAC team headed by Additional Director General G. Sreenivasa Reddy and observed that this could usher in real change in the field. The system would be a game changer, very timely and was in sync with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of making the State green, he said.

It would help the officials to focus on multi-layer avenue plantation, inch by inch plantation along the lakes, roads and scattered land so as to ensure that no area is left vacant, Mr. Somesh Kumar said.

Senior officials A. Santi Kumari, Arvind Kumar, Jayesh Ranjan, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, R. Shobha, R.M. Dobriyal, Ronald Rose, N. Satyanarayana, Sweta Mohanty, Amoy Kumar, Priyanka Verghese and others attended the meeting.