Tracing of old records made easier

HYDERABAD

12 December 2021 22:57 IST

Over 65,500 files containing 50L scanned pages uploaded to servers with index

At a time when several State Government departments at district and State level are still struggling to maintain physical records of all official transactions and finding it difficult to trace old records when in need, the district administration of Mahabubnagar has made a giant leap forward by digitising all records in the district record room.

As part of the digitisation exercise, a whopping 50-lakh pages of records in about 65,600 files have been scanned and uploaded to the server for easy tracing and recall.

The digitisation of records was taken up in 2017 but could be completed in November this year with District Collector S. Venkata Rao speeding up the process after he took over in February last year.

“The transformation of Mahabubnagar district, which was once known for its parched lands and migration of labour for livelihood, in the recent years has been multifaceted, particularly after formation of Telangana. While the improved irrigation facilities turned the parched lands into green pastures, the revival of farm sector has set off reverse migration”, a district official involved in the process said.

Now the district is witnessing labour migration from other States working in the farm fields of Mahabubnagar as in the industries/development works including rice mills, project works and others. Digitisation of records is another offset of the transformation of the district, which is still in progress, the official said.

Giving the details of digitation of records, the official said official documents of 150-year-old and beyond including those written in Urdu and Parsi were digitised (scanned and uploaded to server) along with their index. “Tracing old records used to consume more than a couple of weeks at times but now they are only a click away. It has also reduced health issues in tracing the dusty records”, the official said.

A total of 1,848 files written in Urdu and Parsi pertaining to the period from 1200 to 1499 and 4,491 files pertaining the 1900-1979 period were among those digitised as part of the exercise.