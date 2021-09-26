TPCC wants Rahul Gandhi to lead the party

Fight on podu lands and unemployment issues in TS to continue

Telangana Congress has appealed to the party’s former national president and MP Rahul Gandhi to take over the leadership reins once again to lead the fight against the Modi government and also to galvanise the party workers across the country.

The request was made by several leaders for adopting a resolution on this at the first meeting of the newly constituted Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the TPCC. The meeting was presided by AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore and all senior leaders except the Komatireddy brothers – Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, MP, and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, MLA.

After the success of the Dalita Girijana Dandora meetings that attracted large crowds, the party now wants to focus on the problems of unemployed, an issue that has been constantly raked by all political parties. A series of programmes will be taken up from October 2 to highlight how the government failed to meet the expectations of the unemployed.

The party also decided to take up seriously the installation of the Ambedkar statue at Panjagutta from where it had been removed by the government on the ground that permission was not obtained for it. The meeting also decided to request the government to install former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at Dilsukhnagar and if the government did not respond positively the party would fund its installation.

Several leaders stressed the need for continued fight on the podu lands as the State government had taken away the lands given by the Congress government, according to TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud, who briefed the media later.