TPCC Treasurer tests positive for the virus

TPCC Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital.
The Congress leader was active in distribution of masks and sanitisers in several slums recetly and also organised several programmes to create awareness among people against coronavirus in Secunderabad Assembly constituency. He was also active in interacting with mediapersons during the last two weeks.
He said the State government was denying prevalance of community transmission in Telangana for unknown reasons, forgetting that accepting it would in fact make people more alert and help prevent further spread of the virus.
Waqf Board employee
A 62-year-old employee of Telangana State Waqf Board has also tested positive for the virus.
According to TSWB officials, the patient had not reported for work since June 10. He was suffering from renal issues and underwent dialysis several times. He was taken to a private hospital in Banjara Hills where he tested positiveafter which he was moved to Gandhi Hospital.
Sources said some other employees have also not been reporting to work.
