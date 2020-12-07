TPCC treasurer quits party

HYDERABAD

Ending speculation over his plans to quit the party, treasurer of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Gudur Narayan Reddy on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the Congress, as also from the post in TPCC and his AICC membership.

In a letter sent to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Reddy said he was associated with the Congress since his student days, from 1981, and as disciplined soldier of the party he had discharged his duties to the best of his abilities in whatever responsibility was assigned to him by the party leadership.

Stating that he had performed in the most efficient and transparent manner both as TPCC treasurer and AICC member, Mr. Reddy thanked the leadership for providing him the opportunities to serve the party and people.

Mr. Reddy is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon.