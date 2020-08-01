TPCC to move NHRC on Dalit ‘atrocities’

HYDERABAD

01 August 2020 00:07 IST

Unite against excesses of TRS leaders: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded that the State government register an atrocities case against those responsible for the suicide of a Dalit, Byagari Narsimhulu, at Velur village in Gajwel constituency.

Speaking on the increasing atrocities against Dalit and tribal communities in the State during the last six years, Mr. Reddy said on Friday that justice would be denied to the two communities as long as the rule of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was there. He asked the dalit, backward classes and other downtrodden communities to unite against the “excesses of the TRS leaders” on them.

About Narsimhulu’s suicide, the TPCC chief said that the dalit youth had taken to the extreme step as his 13 guntas of land was taken by the officials forcibly for the construction of Rythu Vedika building, in spite of his repeated requests to spare it. He stated that Narsimhulu’s suicide follows the killing of Rajababu in Mallaram village of Bhupalapally district and the killing of two other dalits in Jagitial and Peddapalli districts a few days earlier.

He termed the statement of Minister for Finance Harish Rao that one acre would be given to Narsimhulu’s family as unfortunate. He also blamed police inaction on incidents of atrocities against Dalits for their recurrence. The Congress would meet the Governor and also move the National Human Rights Commission on the Dalits killings in the State.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has announced ₹One lakh financial assistance to the family of Narsimhulu. He handed over the amount to Wargal mandal Congress president Narender Reddy and others as the police would not allow him to visit Velpur to hand over the assistance personally. He demanded that the government sanction three acre land, a double-bedroom house and ₹one crore ex gratia to the victim’s family.

In a representation, the TPCC has requested the Director General of Police to protect the Dalits and tribals from atrocities by asking the police force to act upon complaints immediately. They alleged that the revenue authorities have refused include his 13 guntas land in revenue records in spite of repeated requests.