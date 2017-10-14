TPCC seeks MSP for rain-affected crops

Expressing concern over the farmers being cheated by traders by failing to provide Minimum Support Price for their produce, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee SC Cell State Chairman Arepalli Mohan has demanded that the Government procure the produce such as paddy, cotton, maize etc. which were damaged in the recent rains in the State.

Mr. Mohan along with his supporters met Joint Collector Badri Srinivas in Karimnagar on Friday and submitted a memorandum. He said that the Government should procure decoloured and damaged cotton, maize and paddy produce by providing the MSP.

He also demanded that the Government pay crop damages caused due to the recent rains and provide compensation of ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 per acre.

He said that the Pradhan Manthri Fasal Bheema Yojana scheme should be made applicable to all the farmers affected by the rains.

He alleged that the insurance companies and the agricultural officials were not visiting the farms to assess the damages and provide insurance coverage amount to the farmers.