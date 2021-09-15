TPCC seeks appointment with Shah for inquiry into TRS ‘corruption’

Hyderabad

15 September 2021

‘We have all the documents to prove corruption in the TRS government since it came to power’

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy has sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek an inquiry into the ‘corruption’ of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government, and hoped that it would come through during the latter’s visit to Telangana on September 17.

“We have all the documents to prove corruption in the TRS government since it came to power and also the corrupt practices of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao when he was the Union Minister,” he said, and hoped that the Union Minister was serious to inquire into the same allegations also being made by the State BJP leaders.

Mr. Reddy said that Union Tourism Minister and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy and State BJP president Bandi Sanjay have been threatening to send KCR to jail for his corruption. “We will submit all the proofs to the Union Minister if we can get his appointment, at least when he is visiting Telangana,” he said. The appointment was sought by the TPCC team including all the MPs and MLAs.

The Congress chief alleged that the TRS government has been suppressing the truth in the drug scandal and has not been cooperating with the Central agencies avoiding submission of First Information Report (FIR) copies. “For the last four years, Central agencies have been seeking information from the State government but without any success. The Enforcement Directorate has itself submitted to the court that a letter was submitted to the Commissioner Prohibition and Excise Department of Telangana on November 20, 2020, but so far it has not received any response,” he said.

Mr. Reddy wanted to know whether the TRS government was trying to protect someone in the government and demanded the Central government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with officials of ED, CBI, DRI and other agencies that investigate issues of drug trafficking. He alleged that the BJP government has been soft on the corruption charges on KCR and inquiries into his role in the Sahara PF case and ESI hospitals’ construction have been pushed into cold storage.