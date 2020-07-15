TPCC PV centenary celebrations from July 24

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will participate in the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao being organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) from July 24.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and TPCC PV Narasimha Rao centenary celebrations committee chairman J. Geetha Reddy said the celebrations will be launched from July 24.

They informed that the TPCC’s committee vice-chairman D. Sridhar Babu, convener Mahesh Kumar Goud and member K. Venugopal recently met the family members of PV Narasimha Rao to discuss about the celebrations. They had interaction with PV Prabhakar Rao, PV Manohar Rao and Vani Devi, and late PM’s brother PV Manohar Rao has agreed to be the chief patron of TPCC's committee for centenary celebrations.

Mr. Uttam Reddy informed that PV Narasimha Rao's association with the Congress, his political ideology, economic reforms, foreign affairs and other aspects of his life would be brought to the notice of people through various programmes.

Former Union Ministers P. Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor will also participate in the programmes.

He also announced that former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao would be the honorary chairman of the celebrations committee.