Hyderabad

TPCC launches portal to assist migrant labourers

A dedicated portal aimed at assisting the migrant labour to move to their native States was launched by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) here.

Launching the portal, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the government of failing to rescue the migrants, forcing them to walk to their native States. In order to help such migrants, he said the TPCC IT cell chairman K. Madanmohan Rao designed a portal - Charmsinc.in - through which migrant labourers can register their details and the Congress leaders will assist them in shifting to their home States.

The portal is available in both English and Hindi and the migrants need to feed some basic details. “The chatbox also has voice recorder if people are unable to type their details,” Mr. Madanmohan Rao said.

Mr. Reddy said so far the Congress party arranged buses for migrants going to Bihar, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Karnataka. He praised the Sangareddy MLA. T. Jagga Reddy for dropping thousands of migrants on Karnataka border, by arranging buses on his own.

Condemns attack on media

The TPCC chief also accused the government of targeting journalists for exposing the TRS leaders and said press freedom is in danger in Telangana. He said the under-construction house of a journalist in Narayankhed was demolished after he published a story on the Narayankhed MLA’s birthday celebrations in violation of the lockdown norms. “Even the Chief Minister threatens and ridicules media, and his followers too are doing the same,” he said.

