‘TPCC doesn’t need Asad’s advice’

The Congress has condemned MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks on TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Twitter and said he had no business to advise the Telangana Congress president on what he should speak and how he should protest against the CAA.

“Congress is a national party with absolute clarity on issues and its leaders are highly capable of handling agitations. Asaduddin Owaisi can continue to mislead people through his role as brand ambassador of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao,” said TPCC Minorities Department chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail in a statement on Thursday.

He said the Congress had taken the right decision of declining Mr. Owaisi's invitation to participate in the Nizamabad meeting. “Everyone knows that Owaisi has been trying to sabotage the anti-CAA protests in Telangana. He made all religious leaders surrender before KCR and the meeting at Pragathi Bhavan,” he alleged.

“Why is not the MIM holding joint protests with TRS in other areas,” he asked. He also advised Mr. Owaisi not to act as a spokesperson of Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.