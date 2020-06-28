Hyderabad

TPCC committee for PV celebrations

Telangana Congress constituted a committee for PV’s centenary celebrations, which would be headed by former Minister J. Geetha Reddy and MLA D. Sridhar Babu would be the vice-chairman.

All senior leaders are part of the committee, including TPCC working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Kusum Kumar. All core committee members and present MPs and MLAs will be the permanent invitees. The first meeting will be held on July 1 through video conferencing.

