Towards integrating land info

HYDERABAD

27 September 2020 22:54 IST

Once data is updated, details will be uploaded on Dharani, say officials

As efforts are intensified for updating entire land-related information within a fortnight following instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, officials say that the exercise is a beginning towards a much larger target, integrating all land related information in future.

The Chief Minister’s directive, senior officials said, was aimed at bringing together databases of Stamps & Registration department, Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj departments, being maintained separately at present, on to a single platform Dharani, the much awaited integrated land records management system, in the State.

“Once the data is updated, it will be uploaded on Dharani where information about every inch of land in the State can be obtained with just a click of the button,” a Registration department senior official told The Hindu.

The deadline set by the Chief Minister was aimed at prompting people to get their non-agricultural properties registered carrying out proper required mutations. “Though property transactions are made, people will not be coming forth to make the declaration of their non-agricultural lands openly,” said the official.

Declaration of agricultural lands has been a trend these days since the introduction of schemes like rythu bandhu and rythu bima, but the same is not the case with the non-agricultural properties as there are no such financial benefits attached. This, in fact, has ensured that there is no comprehensive database and in turn, affected planning related to different schemes.

It was in this background the government had announced its resolve to update land records as it has several advantages. “The first advantage will be effective and efficient tax collection without any slippages and the second will be availability of databases for planning schemes in future,” the official said.

The initiative is also advantageous for landowners in that it will reduce scope for fraud and help on monetization of properties. “We are hopeful that transactions will see a spike once the database is prepared and land values are revised as announced by the Chief Minister. The revision will mostly be upward,” he said.

A section of people are, however, expressing doubts over the efficacy with which the data would be uploaded in such a short notice. Updating information pertaining to agricultural lands is a bit easier because these properties have records of more than hundred years. But it is not the case with non-agricultural properties which do not have proper records, experts feel.

The government should have given at least six months to one-year time for updation and hosting of the information on Dharani portal. This was because identification of lapses in the existing records itself would take at least two months while rectification of these after proper field level surveys would take another two to three months.

“The government’s decision to set a 15-day deadline could be aimed at driving a sense of urgency among the landowners to update their records or else, such transactions will not be possible once Dharani portal is launched,” an expert in land related issues said on condition of anonymity.