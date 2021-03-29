Towards finding a cure for malaria

HYDERABAD

29 March 2021

UoH research team’s novel findings published in a reputed journal

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by malarial parasite Plasmodium falciparum transmitted among humans through bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It continues to be a serious threat to mankind due to failure in curbing the disease.

Lack of an effective vaccine, development of resistant parasites to all the available anti-malarial drugs, and emergence of insecticide-resistant mosquitoes are the major impediments in controlling the disease.

A novel discovery led by a team of researchers from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) could be the next big step in finding a cure for malaria. The research team of researchers led by Mrinal Bhattacharya found a correlation between the fever induced by malaria and the antigenic variation of the malarial parasites.

These findings are published in a reputed journal titled Molecular Microbiology by a team lead by Bhattacharyya and his students, Wahida Tabassum, and Shalu Varunan (Department of Biochemistry) in collaboration with Sunanda Bhattacharyya (Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad).

The Plasmodium falciparum erythrocyte-membrane-protein 1 (PfEMP1), the protein from the malarial parasite under current study, is the most predominant molecular determinant of antigenic variation in this parasite. There could be up to 90 variants of this protein and only one protein is expressed at a given time, and this expression is completely random.

These proteins do not live through multiple generations as the malaria parasites keep changing from one protein form to the other, hence the human host fails to mount a robust antibody response against these variant proteins. The present study uncovered how the parasites manipulate the expression of malarial proteins on the surface of the infected red blood cells in response to fever, a common manifestation of the disease.

Heat-shock response

They found that exposure to febrile temperature modulates the expression of virulence genes that could impact the extent of infection. A direct implication of this would be the failure of the human immune system to produce adequate antibodies against each type of new antigen. The study suggests that targeting the parasitic proteins involved in the heat-shock response during fever is likely to restrict the antigenic variation in the parasites and thereby, prevent malaria.