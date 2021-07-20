Towards boosting rural tourism

HYDERABAD

20 July 2021 18:52 IST

The Ministry of Tourism has formulated a ‘Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Development of Rural Tourism in India’, an initiative towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. Driven by the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’, rural tourism can contribute significantly to the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In order to make the document more comprehensive, the Ministry has invited feedback/ comments/ suggestions from all the State governments/Union Territories.

A rural circuit has been identified as one of the thematic circuits under ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme’ for development aimed at leveraging tourism as a force multiplier for revitalising the rural economy and for giving both domestic and international tourist a glimpse of the rural aspects of the country, said Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, a press release said.

