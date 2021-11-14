Towards a plastic-free jungle

A plastic segregation and baling unit established at Mannanur by the Forest department is helping clear the Amrabad Tiger Reserve of plastic waste.

Between 500-2,300 kg of plastic and other waste is collected every week from inside the wildlife areas, and dumped at the unit to be segregated and dispatched.

The plastic waste is especially more during festive seasons such as Maha Shivaratri and Saleshwaram Jatara, when pilgrims make a beeline to Srisailam and Saleshwaram temples.

Forest watchers and ragpickers collect the waste from the wildlife areas in bags, and place them at selected points on the road, to be collected by patrolling units every day.

The plastic is then segregated into multi-layer plastic, plastic bottles and cardboards. Each kind is separately baled and bundled mechanically for transport.

The multi-layer plastic is dispatched to Hooghly for specialised waste management, while the other plastic and cardboard waste is collected by another enterprise operating through a digital platform on weekly basis.

“This is the first time ever in the country that such an initiative is taken to clear protected areas of plastic waste. Taking a cue from our experiment, the Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve, too, has started two units recently,” informed field director of Project Tiger, Amrabad Tiger Reserve, B.Srinivas.