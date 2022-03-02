Towards a borderless world of app development

Cohort of 100 early to mid-stage startups announced at launch of Appscale Academy

With startups emerging from tier 2 or tier 3 cities, and irrespective of the possibility of sharing a similar background, it is important to stay ahead of the customers’ needs. A ‘global first and local later’ approach coupled with the pursuit of excellence leads to facing global benchmarks and standards, and these can be applied for making apps in other countries. Founders should outlast investors, and companies should outlast founders.

These were observations that panelists at the launch of Appscale Academy, an initiative of Google and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, where speakers touched upon the borderless world of app development, and India’s potential to reach pole position. Announced at the event was a cohort of 100 Indian early to mid-stage startups, including six from Hyderabad, that aim to help build high-quality global apps and games.

With diversity being a key component, a third of the startup founders are from tier 2 or tier 3 cities, and at least half of them are led by women.

Touching upon diversity, Tanushree Nagori, co-founder of Doubtnut, said that top performers include those who have studied in mediums of instruction other than English, and the “firepower” in them was different than those from top cities in the country. “For a long time in India, the subset of people that we were selecting for any sort of job were people who kind of knew English or were coming from the upper echelons. It was basically reducing that entire pool of talent that we could select from, and that has completely opened up today,” she said.

Alok Kejriwal, co-founder of Games2Win, underscored the connection between the longevity of a company and profitability: “Now, you’re being forced to think profit, which never existed in your vocabulary. So I want to just explain that profitability, EBITA is a vocabulary of the world per se in business. You can choose not to use those words till you can get away with it, but it’s never going to get away forever.”

Meanwhile, Karthik Reddy, co-founder of Blume Ventures, said, “The idea that market size is a limit is just absurd. Our mindset has to change at the entrepreneur and investor levels if you really want to build that. I would argue that entrepreneurs force that change ahead of investors.”