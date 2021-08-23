‘Tourist Police Stations’ to come up across the country

More tourists will come if the country has security for foreign travellers: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Central government aims to set up ‘Tourist Police Stations’ at tourist destinations across the country.

Mr. Reddy, along with Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and other officers inaugurated the newly constructed building for Kacheguda police station.

“Hyderabad is a festival city and the police have key responsibilities here. We hope to set up tourist police stations at tourist destinations in all the States. More tourists will come if the country has security for foreign travellers,” the Union Minister said.

Further, he said that cybercrime has become a big challenge for law enforcement agencies across the country. “It can be controlled only when there is awareness among the people,” he said. The new building which was constructed by the Police Housing Corporation cost ₹ 4.5 crore.

Earlier, DGP Mahender Reddy said that the aim of the Telangana police is to provide justice and security to every citizen. “CCTV projects are moving forward on the initiative of ministers and local MLAs. CCTV cameras in Hyderabad prevented many crimes,” he said, adding that the Police command control centre at Banjara Hills will be inaugurated very soon.

“Telangana Police has a good reputation across the country. We will inaugurate new buildings for more police stations in the future. The number of crimes has dropped dramatically,” Home Minister Ali said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) DS Chauhan, Joint Commissioner of Police (East zone) M Ramesh and other officers participated in the programme.