Hyderabad

Tourism Day to be celebrated at Undrugonda Fort

District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy said celebrations of the World Tourism Day on Sunday would be inaugurated at Undrugonda Fort located at Vallabhapuram of Chivvemla mandal.

The fort built by the Vishnukundina dynasty in the 5th century A.D., is also home to Sri Undrugonda Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple, and is a symbol of spiritual and archaeological significance of the area.

As part of the day’s celebrations, Mr. Vinay Krishna Reddy said, several art forms, photographs of ancient temples and places, and tourist attractions in Suryapet would be exhibited, followed by the launch of district's tourism and travel brochure. The fort is located about 10 km from Suryapet town.

