Tourism awards given away

As part of its endeavour in promoting the unique culture, cuisine and tradition of the youngest State of India, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) and the department together gave away eight category of awards to hotels and restaurants.

These hotels and restaurants served State-specific cuisine during the recent Telangana Food Festival that was observed between June 2 and 6 across the twin cities.

To name a few dishes ‘Pachchi pulusu’, ‘boti’, ‘pather ka gosht’ and ‘paaya’ - these and more were served at hotels and restaurants at the food festival that sought to brand Telangana cuisine and reach out to a larger audience of food-lovers. The first, second and third awards were presented by Tourism Minister Chandulal to winners across eight categories that include 3,4 and 5 star, ambience, creativity and food quality, service, best chef, restaurant and food courts category.

Also present at the awards ceremony were Secretary-Tourism, B. Venkatesham, TSTDC Managing Director Christina Z. Chongthu. The Hindu was the media partner.