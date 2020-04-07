Tough times for smokers, pan chewers too

Pan shop owners across twin cities are being ‘harassed’ by their customers to sell cigarettes and pan masala in black as tobacco addiction is no less worse than alcohol addiction and the effects are showing their ugly face during this lockdown.

On the other hand, cashing in on the situation and demand, owners of grocery stores are selling cigarettes and banned gutka products at premium prices.

“Our regular customers are calling us repeatedly to sell pan masala or cigarettes. They have an undying habit of smoking and chewing pan. But we cannot open our stores during the lockdown,” said Pan Shop Owners Association of India general secretary Mohammed Salahuddin Dakhni.

He said that if a person who had habit of chewing pan or smoking cigarette stopped it suddenly, it would psychologically affect them, making them restless. “The government must permit us to open at least one shop in a colony till the stocks are exhausted, as there is no supply from other States,” he said.

There are more than 5,000 pan shops in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. “I’m getting at least 20 to 30 phone calls per day and a couple of people are coming to my house requesting for the products,” says Mr. Dakhni.

Mr. Salahuddin said that kirana shops who have old stocks were ‘looting’ people by charging almost double when compared to normal days.

A packet of cigarettes of Gold Flake which costs ₹170 is now being sold for not less than ₹ 250 and ₹ 300. Same is the case of pan masala. A large box of Rajnigandha which costs ₹ 700 is being sold for ₹1,400 or more. “While they (grocers) are making a quick buck, we are completely out of business. Our lives and earnings are very similar to daily wage workers,” Mr. Salahuddin said.

“We are selling them at a premium price as there is huge demand due to non-availability of pan shops. But, in a day or two cigarettes, pan masala and gutka will get exhausted,” said a grocer at Masab Tank.

Many people, especially students and small-time employees who cannot afford the sky-rocketing prices of cigarettes have taken to smoking beedi. “With no money to buy cigarettes in the black market, I’m smoking a couple of beedis a day. I bought a few kattas (packets) from Uppal recently,” said a final year engineering student from Ramanthapur.

Meanwhile, Mr. Salahuddin said the city got its cigarettes from Kolkata and Bengaluru, normal betel leaves were imported from Kadapa, Chittoor and Kolkata.