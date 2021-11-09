Tough job for TRS to pick names for MLCs

Number of aspirants, including outgoing members, is high

After dealing with the Opposition in the by-election held to Huzurabad Assembly seat recently, the leadership of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) continues to grapple with more elections, this time to Legislative Council, with a tough job on its hands in the selection of candidates, although the party is certain to retain all the 18 seats.

While the process to fill six MLC vacancies in the MLAs’ quota that fell vacant on June 3 last has commenced on Tuesday with the issuance of notification, the Election Commission has also released schedule to fill another 12 MLC vacancies in the Local Authorities’ Constituencies quota that would fall vacant on January 4 next. With the last date for filing nominations for the 6 MLC seats in the MLAs’ quota being November 16, both the party leadership and aspirants including the members retired in June – Akula Lalitha, Mohd. Fareeduddin, Gutha Sukender Reddy, Nethi Vidyasagar, Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu and Kadiyam Srihari – have urgency to pace up their efforts.

“Yes, ours being the ruling party it’s quite natural that the number of aspirants would be high. It’s more so when there’s the certainty that we will retain all the seats with our strength in the Assembly and in the Local Bodies.

The leadership has its eyes on the matter already and is in the process of weighing options keeping in mind the combinations and permutations to maintain a social balance”, a senior TRS leader considered close to the leadership said.

It is understood that all the six MLCs who retired in June are leaving no stone unturned to retain the party nomination and some new aspirants including those who switched over to the party in the recent months were also engaged in lobbying in whatever way they can to get the nomination.

Sources said most of the aspirants were trying to get an audience with the party working president K.T. Rama Rao to push their case at party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The party leadership is also weighing the names of recent entrants to the party such as L. Ramana and Motkupalli Narsimhulu and former Speaker S. Madhusudana Chary for Legislative Council either in the MLAs’ quota or in the Local Bodies’ quota.