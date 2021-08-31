Tough job for KRMB

Joint meeting of KRMB, GRMB today to discuss way forward

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has a tough job in hand of convincing the two member states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, for a mutually agreeable ratio of water sharing for the ongoing (June 2021-May 2022) water year, when it hears the two States’ demands across the table on Wednesday.

The meeting, which was initially scheduled for August 27, is basically convened to discuss water sharing for the current water year in the backdrop of escalation of disputes between the two states, particularly after AP has taken up Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) to divert about 6 tmc ft water from Srisailam reservoir every day.

As part of discussing and deciding the water sharing, the river board has Telangana’s demand for water share in the 50:50 (TS:AP) ratio and the AP’s demand for 70:30 (AP:TS) ratio before it. Since bifurcation of combined AP in June 2014 into TS and AP, the two states have mutually agreed for 66:34 ratio share in 2015 on temporary basis for that year since the finalisation of State-wise share is yet to be decided by the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal (KWDT-II). The same ratio is being renewed and followed every year by agreeing for the share afresh at the river board meetings.

“It was mutually agreed at the June 2015 meeting to treat 512:299 tmc ft share (AP:TS) only as a temporary arrangement and it should not be claimed as a right before any forum/tribunal. However, in violation of the agreement reached before the then Union Water Resources secretary, AP had claimed the share before KWDT-II,” a senior official of the Irrigation Department told The Hindu.

“Even as per parameters such as catchment area, cultivable area, drought prone area and population, Telangana is entitled for 70.8% share in Krishna water against 29.2% of AP out of the combined share of erstwhile AP,” the official explained.

AP’s demands are to stop Telangana’s continuous power generation at Srisailam, and to account for only 34 tmc ft water utilisation under minor irrigation sources (in the Krishna Basin), including evaporation losses, to consider Godavari water being diverted to Krishna Basin and allot a similar quantity to it in Krishna water.

Similarly, the demands of Telangana are to stop AP ‘unapproved’ diversion of water from Srisailam to outside basin areas, to account for only 20% of water being drawn for drinking needs as per prescribed norms and for allocation of water in Krishna in lieu of Godavari water being diverted to Krishna Basin by AP from Pattiseema project.

“AP has huge unapproved and unauthorised diversion capability of 4.7 tmc ft per day (existing) from Srisailam even without RLIS, but Telangana has the capacity to draw only 0.28 tmc ft a day from the common reservoir, and that too, by lifting the water against AP’s gravity drawal of 4 tmc ft and 0.7 tmc ft drawal capacity by lifting,” the Telangana official said.

A joint meeting of Krishna and Godavari river boards is scheduled for Wednesday evening to discuss the way forward for operationalising the boards’ purview from October 14, including deposit of ₹400 crore each funded by the two States as one-time seed money by September 15.